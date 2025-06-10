Mouth Taping at Night: Does It Work? Potential Benefits, Risks and Safety Measures You Must Know Before Exploring the Nocturnal Mouth Tape Trend

The mouth taping is undoubtedly a very popular health and wellness trend, which is done by using adhesive tape on the area of your mouth while you sleep at night, which helps stop you from doing mouth breathing.

    Mouth Taping at Night: Does It Work? Potential Benefits, Risks and Safety Measures You Must Know Before Exploring the Nocturnal Mouth Tape Trend

    The mouth taping is undoubtedly a very popular health and wellness trend, which is done by using adhesive tape on the area of your mouth while you sleep at night, which helps stop you from doing mouth breathing.

    Priyanka Munshi| Jun 10, 2025 03:58 PM IST
    Mouth Taping at Night: Does It Work? Potential Benefits, Risks and Safety Measures You Must Know Before Exploring the Nocturnal Mouth Tape Trend
    Mouth Taping (Picture Credit: File Image)

    Mouth taping is one of the most tested treatments that most are trying. As mouth taping is a simple practice at night, it helps improve your sleep and breathing cycle. How to do mouth taping? Well, all you need to do is gently tape your lips closed before bed, as it helps encourage your breathing, which you will take through your nose instead of the mouth. Apart from this, nasal breathing helps give you much better oxygen flow, reduces snoring, and improves oral health by preventing dryness. In this article, you will learn about what Nocturnal mouth taping is and how it works. What are its benefits and health risks that you must know about? What Is Mouth Taping Trend? Is It Safe To Practice? All You Need To Know About Viral TikTok Trend That Involves Taping the Mouth Shut While Sleeping.

    What Is Mouth Taping?

    This mouth taping is undoubtedly a very popular health and wellness trend, which is done by using adhesive tape on the area of your mouth while you sleep at night, which helps stop you from doing mouth breathing. What Is Pranayama? From Improving Digestion To Reducing Stress, Explore the Health Benefits of Yogic Breathing.

    While it may sound unusual initially, many people say it helps them wake up feeling refreshed. However, it's essential to try it safely and consult a doctor if you have any sleep or breathing issues before giving it a go. According to WebMD, there are some health benefits of mouth taping:

    Easy Breathing

    One of the most amazing benefits of mouth tapping is that it helps improve breathing health. Your nose is naturally designed to filter out unnecessary dust, allergens, and other things. This helps give you more clean and fresh air, which is also good for your lungs.

    Better Sleep

    Another reason why mouth taping is good for your health is that it gives you more peace and better sleep, as sleep is the only fundamental pillar of your health. Many people don't know about it, but then doing mouth breathing can easily lead to sleep apnea, chronic snoring and insomnia.

    Better Concentration

    Did you know that one of the most amazing benefits of mouth taping is improving your concentration and nasal breathing? When your nasal passage is clear, it helps you breathe more efficiently, and it significantly boosts your cognitive function.

    Are There Any Health Risks of Mouth Taping?

    Mouth taping has many health benefits, but on the other hand, it also has many health risks while sleeping:

    • Anxiety from having their mouth taped shut.

    • Discomfort or a hard time breathing through their nose.

    • Irritation on or around their lips.

    • Pain when taking off the mouth tape, especially if they have facial hair.

    • Trouble sleeping from being uncomfortable with the mouth tape or with nose breathing.

    Nocturnal Mouth Tape Safety Measures

    • While mouth taping is a raging trend, it isn't recommended because there is no scientific evidence to support the anecdotal benefits.

    • Before hopping into any health trend, speaking with the healthcare provider is always recommended.

    • Always consult your sleep specialist before trying mouth taping if you have any sleep difficulties.

    • Use only tapes designed for mouth taping. Not household tape, duct tape or other non-medical adhesives.

    Well, it is not yet confirmed that mouth taping treats any health issues, but some people use it to control heavy snoring.

    (Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

