On June 21, people from all across the globe will celebrate International Yoga Day 2025. Do you know that doing Pranayama (yogic breathing) every day for 30 minutes or more can naturally improve your overall health and well-being, including your physical and mental well-being? In today's fast-moving world, every person is dealing with stress or health issues, which majorly affect your overall mood, your health, digestive health and more. With that, we have adequately explained why you should start doing Pranayama every day and the unbelievable health benefits it can give you, like better digestion, less stress and more.

What Is Pranayama?

The aim of doing Pranayama is to give you more calmness in your mind by doing mindful breathing. This whole breathing concept helps provide you with more energy throughout the day and also helps enhance your inner awareness. In today's world, a single day in a person's life is filled with tension and anxiety. Most of the time, your breath becomes shallower and rushed, which you don't even realise. All of that easily affects your mood, focus, and even your immune system. Let us understand the benefits of Pranayama.

1. Boost Immunity

Pranayama, practised daily, improves oxygen flow and reduces oxidative stress in the body. It also stimulates the lymphatic system, which helps defend it from infection.

2. Balanced Hormones

Do you know that breathing exercises help your endocrine system, which helps control your hormones? This balance helps enhance your mood and causes less pain in PMS.

3. Better Sleep Quality

Pranayama helps calm the nervous system by releasing stress from the body, ultimately improving sleep throughout the night.

4. Improves Digestion

Many people don't know this, but Pranayama helps stimulate your digestive health and natural metabolism with some techniques.

5. Body Detoxification

The last one is doing Pranayama, like deep breathing, and Kapalabhati helps in improving the exhaling of all the carbon dioxide and so many other harmful toxins from your body

Doing the Pranayama regularly helps teach you to slow down, take deeper breaths, and live in the present moment. These processes will naturally reduce stress, control anxiety, lower blood pressure, and improve lung function.

