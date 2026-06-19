AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in; How to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link and Exam Day Guidelines

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, officially released the admit cards for the AIIMS BSc (Hons.) Nursing Entrance Examination 2026 today, June 19, 2026. Candidates who registered for the national-level entrance test can now access and download their hall tickets from the official examination portal.

The entrance examination is scheduled to take place on June 27, 2026, across multiple designated centers nationwide. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, and the testing authorities have confirmed that the final evaluation scores will use normalisation up to seven decimal points to ensure fair grading in the event of score ties. How To Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card for the June 21 Test.

How to Download the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026

Candidates must download their admit cards directly from the official portal before the day of the exam. The download link will remain active until June 27, 2026.

To access the hall ticket, follow these steps:

1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Examinations at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2: Click on the "Academic Courses" section on the homepage.

3: Select "B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing" from the listed options and proceed.

4: Locate the applicant login portal and enter your required login credentials: Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC), and Password.

5: Click on the "Admit Card" link inside the candidate dashboard.

6: Review the information displayed on the screen, download the PDF copy, and print out multiple colored versions for verification.

Key Details Listed on the Hall Ticket

The AIIMS BSc Nursing admit card acts as the official entry pass for the examination hall. It features critical applicant information, including the candidate's full name, roll number, allotted examination venue, shift timings, reporting time, and specific exam guidelines.

Candidates are advised to cross-check all personal information printed on the document immediately upon downloading. If any discrepancies or spelling errors are found regarding personal details, candidates must contact the AIIMS examination authorities immediately to rectify the issue before the test date. Steps To Download NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Online at neet.nta.nic.in.

Exam Day Guidelines and Required Documents

Due to strict security protocols at the test venues, candidates must arrive strictly according to the reporting time indicated on their hall tickets. Latecomers will not be permitted to enter under any circumstances.

To secure entry into the examination hall, candidates must present the following documents:

A clear, printed color copy of the AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 Admit Card.

A valid, government-issued photo identity proof (such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License).

A recent passport-size photograph identical to the one uploaded during registration.

Stationery items are restricted, though candidates may carry a transparent blue or black ballpoint pen and a transparent water bottle into the testing hall.

Examination Structure and Context

The AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance exam is a highly competitive, computer-based national test for admissions into undergraduate nursing programs across various AIIMS institutes in India. The question paper spans 120 minutes (2 hours) and contains 100 multiple-choice questions totaling 100 marks.

The evaluation framework includes a negative marking system where one mark is rewarded for every correct answer, and one-third ($-1/3$) of a mark is deducted for every incorrect response. The test sections consist of Physics (30 marks), Chemistry (30 marks), Biology (30 marks), and General Knowledge (10 marks). In cases of an absolute percentile tie between candidates, the individual securing higher marks in the Biology section will be given merit preference.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).