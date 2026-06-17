How To Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card for the June 21 Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially activated the download portal for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination admit cards. Candidates scheduled to appear for the re-test can now access their fresh hall tickets through the official NTA website. The re-examination is set to take place on Sunday, June 21, across 551 domestic and 14 international cities.

A crucial update for students is that the NTA has assigned brand-new roll numbers and different examination centres for this re-test, making all previously issued May 3 hall tickets completely invalid. Furthermore, a mandatory new security step requires candidates to verify their bank account details for an application fee refund before the download link becomes accessible. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 1 Lakh Students Downloaded Admit Cards Ahead of Exam, Says NTA.

NTA Explains Steps to Download Admit Card for the NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination

Admit Card for the Re-Examination (21 June 2026) is now live at https://t.co/vupfOoEkmH Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund. Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700#NEET2026 #NTA pic.twitter.com/7nuGoOjDCL — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026

Step-by-Step Guide to Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Hall Ticket

Candidates can download their three-page re-examination admit card PDF by following this verified process:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in using a secure browser.

Navigate to the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in using a secure browser. Access the Candidate Login: Click on the designated link titled "NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card" on the homepage. You will be prompted to log in using your unique Application Number and either your password or Date of Birth.

Click on the designated link titled "NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card" on the homepage. You will be prompted to log in using your unique Application Number and either your password or Date of Birth. Complete Mandatory Bank Account Verification: Once logged in, a mandatory pop-up will appear requesting bank details (Account Number and IFSC code) to facilitate the NTA's institutional fee refund. Review the information carefully, update or correct any field if required, and submit.

Once logged in, a mandatory pop-up will appear requesting bank details (Account Number and IFSC code) to facilitate the NTA's institutional fee refund. Review the information carefully, update or correct any field if required, and submit. Generate and Save the PDF: After successfully submitting the verified bank account credentials, the "Download Admit Card" button will be unlocked. Click the button to generate the PDF file. Save it locally to your device.

Troubleshooting Server Failures and Alternatives

Click here to download the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card. Due to a massive surge in traffic, the testing agency has acknowledged that several thousand candidates are experiencing technical glitches, including page timeout errors and "Service Unavailable" messages during the bank verification step. The NTA has advised students not to panic, stating that technical teams are actively scaling server capacity. If the main portal remains unresponsive, candidates are encouraged to attempt downloading their hall tickets during non-peak hours or utilise official government alternative applications, such as DigiLocker.

New Examination Formats and Rules

The upcoming June 21 re-test will continue in the traditional pen-and-paper OMR format, though the NTA has introduced several structural changes following student feedback. Notably, the total exam window has been extended by 15 minutes, moving the duration to 195 minutes (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM) to comfortably accommodate mandatory biometric and invigilation formalities. The new question booklet has also been updated to include four dedicated blank pages for rough work calculations.

Important Advisory for Students

Candidates must print out all three pages of the new admit card. Page one contains a mandatory self-declaration undertaking where students must paste a passport-sized photograph and affix a left-thumb impression at home. However, the signature block must remain blank and be signed only in the physical presence of the exam hall invigilator. Is the Telegram Ban in India Permanent? Which Feature Has Been Disabled Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam?

Strict security protocols remain in place as no wallets, electronic items, smartwatches, or stationery from home are permitted inside the venue. Gates will strictly close at 1:30 PM, and no entry will be allowed after this deadline under any circumstances.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (neet.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).