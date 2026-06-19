Steps To Download NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Online at neet.nta.nic.in

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for Sunday, June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the final hall ticket download channels on its official portal. Medical aspirants set to take the upcoming re-test must secure their newly issued admit cards, as hall tickets generated for the cancelled May 3 session have been declared legally invalid. The re-examination, which will follow an offline pen-and-paper OMR format, is being organised across 551 domestic cities and 14 overseas locations to ensure a fair and streamlined testing window for over 22 lakh registered candidates.

To facilitate a seamless retrieval process amidst heavy server traffic, the NTA has detailed a definitive protocol for students to safely access their updated credentials. How To Spot Authentic NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam WhatsApp, SMS and Email Alerts.

Download Your Admit Card Today, Says NTA

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 Aspirants: Download Your Admit Card Now! Good news! NTA has now enabled NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Card download without requiring you to enter or confirm your bank account details first. If you were unable to download your admit card earlier because of pending bank… pic.twitter.com/zHTGZ7Vmq3 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 17, 2026

Official Protocol to Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card

Candidates can download and print their revised hall tickets by executing the following step-by-step procedure directly on the NTA’s digital framework:

Open an internet browser and input the official web address directly: neet.nta.nic.in. Avoid clicking third-party hyperlink redirects or unverified search engine results.

On the homepage, navigate to the 'Candidate Activity' module and select the link titled "NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card".

A secure login interface will populate. Enter your designated Application Number, your account Password (or Date of Birth), and the dynamic alphanumeric Security Pin (Captcha) exactly as displayed on the screen.

Click the 'Submit' button to initiate the database query. Your unique NEET-UG 2026 re-exam admit card will render on the dashboard. Carefully verify that your name, photograph, signature, and new test centre details are completely accurate.

Click the designated download button to save the hall ticket in PDF format. Print at least two high-quality hard copies on standard A4 paper. Ensure the printed copy includes the mandatory Self-Declaration/Undertaking form layout.

Mandatory Formalities and Venue Adjustments

The NTA emphasised that downloading the June 21 admit card is critical because a significant volume of candidates have been re-assigned to entirely new test centers within their preferred cities to satisfy enhanced administrative security vectors. Additionally, candidates are required to fully complete the printed self-declaration undertaking before entering the venue. This step involves pasting a passport-size photograph that is identical to the image submitted during the initial online application process, alongside a specific layout allocated for a postcard-size photograph. Signatures on the main designated fields must only be executed on the day of the exam in the direct presence of an official invigilator.

Crucial Security Warning Against Scams

In a concurrent public safety advisory published on Friday, June 19, the NTA warned aspirants against clicking fraudulent web links or answering malicious text messages from bad actors. The testing authority clarified that legitimate reminder texts will emerge exclusively from the official sender ID "NICPEP", and verified broadcast emails will originate only from "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in". Official NTA Enforcement Clariﬁcation: "NTA will NEVER ask for any payment, send exam papers, answer keys, or 'leaked' material, or share your admit card via a link. If you receive any such message, do not click. Report it."

The agency has also deployed a verified, broadcast-only WhatsApp account bearing a distinct blue checkmark to directly push timing notifications to candidates. Officials reiterated that this channel will never request One-Time Passwords (OTPs), personal tracking data, or fees. Bihar BEd CET Result 2026 Declared at biharcetbed-brabu.in; Steps To Download Scorecard.

Updated Examination Timeline and Guidelines

Following structural feedback submitted by student panels, the NTA has altered the official examination timeline for Sunday's session, expanding the testing window by an additional 15 minutes. The revision provides a total of 195 minutes to account for mandatory biometric logs and invigilation paperwork. The exam is scheduled to run strictly from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Operational Event Prescribed Time Slot Exam Center Entry Commences 11:00 AM Final Gates Closure (Last Entry) 1:30 PM Seating & Preliminary Instructions 1:15 PM – 1:30 PM Test Booklet Distribution 1:45 PM NEET-UG Re-Exam Execution 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

On exam day, candidates must carry their fresh printed admit card, a valid government-issued original photo ID proof (such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport), and authorized medical or scribe certifications if applicable. Standard strict prohibitions remain in effect: all electronic items, mobile devices, smartwatches, calculators, bags, personal stationery, or written notes are completely banned from entering the examination perimeter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (neet.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).