Mumbai, June 13: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education Board (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter supplementary exam result 2023 today, June 13. The Andhra Pradesh Board released the Manabadi 1st and 2nd Year supplementary exam results at 5 pm. Students who appeared for the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 can visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in to check and download their results.

In order to check their AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023, students will require to keep their hall ticket number and date of birth handy. Only those students who successfully clear the Manabadi 1st and 2nd Year supplementary exams will be eligible to continue their studies in the upcoming academic year. JAC 11th Result 2023 Out at jacresults.com; Jharkhand Board Declares Class 11 Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Check AP Inter Supply Result 2023:

Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the results section

Next, click on the "AP Inter supplementary results 2023" link

Now, enter using your hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your AP Inter Supply result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4 while the 1st-year exams took place between March 15 and April 3. The AP Inter supplementary examinations were held at various centres across the state. It must be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Board has already announced the AP Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year board examination results on April 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).