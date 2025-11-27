Bengaluru, November 27: A 20-year-old BBM student from Andhra Pradesh, Devisri, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Premavardhan in Thammenahalli, north Bengaluru, on November 23. Madanayakanahalli police arrested the accused in Tirupati after a coordinated search involving mobile tower tracking and CCTV footage. The victim, originally from Annamayya district, had moved to Bengaluru for her studies and was staying with a friend.

According to police, the murder occurred in the rented room of Devisri’s friend following a heated argument. Premavardhan, 31, reportedly attacked her in a fit of jealousy over her friendship with another man. Investigators said tensions between the couple had been escalating for weeks, with Prem objecting to her talking to another male friend. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Kills Mother Over Study Admonition in Shahdol, Arrested.

After the assault, Prem fled the scene, took a Metro to Majestic and boarded a bus to Tirupati. He attempted to evade arrest by shaving his head and offering his hair at a temple, hoping to alter his appearance. Despite deactivating his phone, police traced intermittent mobile signals and movement patterns through CCTV. A team led by inspector Muralidhar coordinated with Tirupati authorities to locate him. Koppal Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After He Shows Her Porn, Forces to Perform Sex Acts From Video in Karnataka.

The incident came to light when Devisri’s parents, unable to reach her on November 23, asked her friend to check on her. The friend found her unresponsive and alerted police immediately. Based on witness accounts from neighbours and friends, Prem was identified as the prime suspect.

Prem allegedly confessed during interrogation, admitting that jealousy drove him to commit the crime. He has been brought back to Bengaluru for further investigation as police continue to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragic killing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

