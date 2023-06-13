Mumbai, June 13: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 11th final exam results today, June 13. Students who appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 exams 2023 or JAC 11th Exam 2023 can visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com to check and download their results. The Jharkhand Board declared the Class 11th board exam results at around 2 pm.

Students who want to check their JAC 11th Result 2023 must keep their login credentials such as roll number and password handy in order to check and download their exam results. Earlier, the Jharkhand Academic Council announced the Class 8 and 9 final exam results and Class 10, and 12 board exam results on jacresults.com.

Steps To Check JAC Jharkhand Class 11th result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Step 2: on the homepage, click on the "JAC 11th Result 2023" link

Stsp 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter using your login credentials

Step 5: Your JAC 11th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6:Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download JAC Jharkhand Class 11th result 2023. Last year, the Jharkhand JAC Class 11 exam results were announced on September 1, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 93.7 percent. For more details, students can visit and keep checking the official website of the Jharkhand Board.

