Shillong, November 13: The Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 for Technical and Tradesman posts has been released by the office of the Director-General Assam Rifles, Shillong, on Saturday. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of Assam Rifles - assamrifles.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1, 2021.

The exam will be conducted for Group B and C posts at five designated examination venues in Assam and Nagaland. The entire selection process will include - the Physical Standard Test/ Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test, Written Test and detailed documentation verification. It will take around 20 days to complete the entire selection procedure. HP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hpbose.org.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of Assam Rifles - assamrifles.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “You can take a print out of your Acknowledgement directly from, Reprint Form”.

A new window will open.

Candidates are required to login with their credentials - ID number, email ID, date of birth.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference. Aspirants are required to the call letter in original along with their academic documents while reporting to the Presiding Officer for the examination. The final selection will be made on the basis of the rank secured by a candidate in the merit list.

