New Delhi, March 21: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially announced the results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024, and candidates were allowed to challenge it until January 10, 2025. After reviewing objections, the final answer key was published on March 6, 2025, which was used to prepare the results. CUET UG 2025 Registration Window To Close on March 22, Know Steps To Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in, Fee Structure and Other Important Details.

How to Check AIBE 19 Result?

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the ‘AIBE 19 result’ link on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and submit.

Your AIBE 19 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

Candidates who qualify will receive a Certificate of Practice (COP), enabling them to practice law in India. Those who do not pass can reappear in the next AIBE exam. JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download and Other Important Details.

For any discrepancies in the results, candidates should contact the Bar Council of India through the official website.

