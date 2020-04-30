BMC Releases Final List of Students For Its First CBSE & ICSE Schools; Check Names of Students Selected in Virtual Lottery Admission System

BMC conducting online lottery for admissions in CBSE and ICSE schools (Photo Credits: Twitter/BMC)

Mumbai, April 30: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday released list of selected students for its first Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Schools. For the Woolen Mill Municipal School in Mahim affiliated to the ICSE board, names of students for Junior KG to class sixth were released by the BMC Education department. For the Poonam Nagar Municipal School in Jogeshwari east which is affiliated to CBSE board, names of 304 students were announced.

The live virtual lottery system for the admission process of the schools was conducted earlier in the day. The admissions in BMC’s first CBSE & ICSE schools were conducted online due to the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, for the CBSE school, over 2,000 applications were received, while for the ICSE school, 332 applications were received for 308 seats. There will be 38 candidates in each class. And in the first year, the schools will have classes upto the sixth standard.

Final List For CBSE School:

Here's the final list of the selected candidates for our first ever CBSE Board school - Poonam Nagar Mumbai Public School, Jogeshwari. (1/2) #DigitalAdmissions#mybmcCBSE pic.twitter.com/c1UUEEp17t — BMC Education Department (@mybmcedu) April 30, 2020

Final List of Selected Students For ICSE School:

Here's the final list of the selected candidates for our first ever ICSE Board school - Wollen Mills Mumbai Public School, Mahim. #DigitalAdmissions#mybmcICSE pic.twitter.com/FZhQW2H2f9 — BMC Education Department (@mybmcedu) April 30, 2020

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar for starting such schools to provide “free and quality education”. He tweeted, “A first for a first! Happy to share that today the @mybmc conducted live online lottery for student admissions in @mybmcedu‘s first ICSE & CBSE schools that will ensure free and quality education for all! Thank you Mayor @KishoriPednekar ji and Education Dept for this.” Delhi Asks Centre To Pass Class 10 & 12 CBSE Students Based On Internal Exams Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet:

A first for a first! Happy to share that today the @mybmc conducted live online lottery for student admissions in @mybmcedu ‘s first ICSE & CBSE schools that will ensure free and quality education for all! Thank you Mayor @KishoriPednekar ji and Education Dept for this. https://t.co/xmorhGjIzf — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 30, 2020

Academic sessions in these schools will reportedly begin in June this year. The parents of the selected students will receive a text message, along with a Google form for completing the formalities. Marathi will be compulsory third language throughout in these schools.