BMC Conducts Virtual Lottery For Its First CBSE & ICSE Schools Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Final List of Selected Students to be Announced on May 10

BMC conducting online lottery for admissions in CBSE and ICSE schools (Photo Credits: Twitter/BMC)

Mumbai, April 30: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday conducted the live virtual lottery system for the admission process of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Schools. The admissions in BMC’s first CBSE school in Jogeshwari and the first ICSE school in Mahim were conducted online due to the coronavirus lockdown. The final list of selected students will be announced on May 10. Delhi Asks Centre To Pass Class 10 & 12 CBSE Students Based On Internal Exams Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The BMC in a tweet said that social distancing norms were followed during the entire process. The civic body also ensured transparency while conducting a virtual lottery for admissions. The BMC tweeted, “The live virtual lottery system for the admission process of our first ever ICSE and CBSE Schools at Mahim & Jogeshwari respectively was successfully conducted today. Following social distancing norms and ensuring transparency, it was a delight to see the virtual turnout!” Mumbai's COVID-19 Death Rate Lower Than Maha's: BMC.

BMC Education Department's Tweet:

The live virtual lottery system for the admission process of our first ever ICSE and CBSE Schools at Mahim & Jogeshwari respectively was successfully conducted today. Following social distancing norms and ensuring transparency, it was a delight to see the virtual turnout! pic.twitter.com/oWB34Aft4D — BMC Education Department (@mybmcedu) April 30, 2020

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, at the Woolen Mill Municipal School in Mahim is set to be affiliated to the ICSE board 332 applications were received for 308 seats and the lottery was taken out only for junior KG to Class 1. Meanwhile, all students who had applied for Classes 2-6 got the admission. Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,610 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 1075, Over 500 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours.

For the Poonam Nagar Municipal School in Jogeshwari east which is affiliated to CBSE board, over 2,000 applications for 308 seats were received. However, after the scrutiny conducted on April 27, 1,510 applications were found valid. The parents of the selected students will receive a text message, along with a Google form for completing the formalities. Marathi will be compulsory third language throughout in these schools. Academic sessions will begin in June this year.