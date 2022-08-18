Mumbai, August 18: The Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday released the BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the Assistant Audit Officer Prelims exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It must be noted that the written examination will be held on August 20 at various exam centres. According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted as per COVID19 guidelines in the state. CUET UG 2022: 8,693 Candidates Affected As 4th Phase Examinations at 13 Centres Cancelled.

Steps To Download BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022 link

Enter your log-in details and click on submit.

Your BPSC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

The preliminary written test will be for 2 hours and 150 marks questions will be asked. Only those candidates who will pass the prelims exam will be able to appear for the main examination.

