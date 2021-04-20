Patna, April 20: The BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 has been released on Tuesday by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can download the hall tickets from bpsc.bih.nic.in. The prelims examination is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2021, across various centres in the state. JEE MAIN March 2021 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here is How to Download It.

The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols issued by the government. The BPSC issued an official notice in this regard. Aspirants appearing for the exam wear face masks in the examination centres and need to carry a 50 ml sanitiser bottle. NATA 2021 Admit Card Released by Council of Architecture on Official Website - nata.in; Examination to be Held on April 10.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 link.

Aspirants should enter their login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.

Admit card contains important guidelines about the exam, including details of examination centre, reporting time and other information. The BPSC will fill up 373 Auditor posts through the recruitment drive. The registration process for the exam began on October 21, 2020, and it remained open till November 18.

