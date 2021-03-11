New Delhi, March 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the admit cards for the March cycle of Joint Entrance Examination. The call letters have been uploaded at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can visit the official website to check and download the admit cards for the second session of the JEE Main 2021 examination. The March cycle of the examination will be held in two different session so that proper social distancing can be maintained. JEE Main 2021 February Result Declared by NTA; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE MAIN March Examination will be conducted on March 15 and March 18. Students are required to reach the examination centre around three hours before the exam. The admit cards include several important details including candidates roll number, examination day, date, name and address of the centre, reporting time among others. Pal Aggarwal, Uttar Pradesh JEE Main 2021 Topper, Not Satisfied With 99.98 Percentile, Says 'Will Attempt The Exam Again in April.'

Here Is How You Can Download The Admit Card of JEE Main March 2021:

Log in to the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card notification available on the homepage

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter your personal details

Click on submit

Your Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. Notably, JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in multiple shifts over three to four days in four cycles—February, March, April and May. NTA has decided to provide a choice in one section to rationalise the decision for different boards across the country.

