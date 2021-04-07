New Delhi, April 7: The admit cards for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2021 examination was released by the Council of Architecture, IHC New Delhi. The exam will be held on April 10. Candidates can download the website from the official website of NATA at nata.in. Aspirants appearing for the exam have to login with their registered email ID and password to download the hall ticket. CMAT Admit Card 2021: NTA to Release Hall Ticket Today at cmat.nta.nic.in; Know How to Download & Other Important Details.

The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It will be conducted as an online exam. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. The admit card will contain certain important information such as the name and address of the test centre, time and date of examination, time of reporting, among others. RBI Grade B 2021 Phase 2: Admit Cards Released at rbi.org.in; Here Is How You Can Download The Hall Ticket.

Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.

On the Home Page, click on the "NATA 2021 Registration" tab.

Aspirants need to login by using their email id and password

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

Candidates should contact the NATA help desk at 9560707764, 9319275557 from 10 am to 7 pm or email at nata.helpdesk2021@gmail.com, if data in the admit card does not match with the one provided in the NATA 2021 application form. The second NATA 2021 test is scheduled to take place on June 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).