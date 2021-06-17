Patna, June 17: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Thursday declared the Bihar Police SI final result 2021 on the official website. Candidates can check the result on bpssc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI), Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Police. VITEEE Results 2021 Announced, Candidates Can Check Scores Online and Download Result Copy at vit.ac.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test was held this year between March 22 and April 12. The final selection list is available in PDF format. A total of 15,231 candidates appeared for Bihar Police SI recruitment 2019-20. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 2,062 were shortlisted. Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021 Declared by BSEB on Its Official Website.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link- “Results” tab on the home page.

BPSSSC SI Final Result PDF will appear.

Candidates can check their roll number using Ctrl+F.

Take a printout for future reference.

Notably, the preliminary exam was conducted on December 22, 2019. A total of 50,072 candidates out of 5,85,829 were shortlisted. The mains exam was conducted in November last year. The result of the mains exam was announced on January 16, 2021. The qualified candidates appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test.

