Patna, April 5: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on Monday released the Matric result on its official website. The Bihar 10th Result 2021 Pass Percentage was also released by the BSEB. Around 78.17 percent of students cleared the exam. Students can check results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. JEE Main March 2021 Result Announced, 13 Candidates Score 100 Percentile; Students Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A total of 16.84 lakh students appeared for the class 10th Bihar board exams. The BSEB Class 10 Examination 2021 were conducted between February 17 and February 24. The result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the festival of Holi. The examinations were conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols at 1,525 centres across the state. BSEB 2021 Toppers List: Bihar Board 12th Exam 2021 Result Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Go to the official website of the Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the home page, click on the reads matric results.

A new web page will open.

Enter your roll number and DOB to login.

Click on submit.

Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

In order to pass the examination, students need to score 30 per cent of the total marks in each subject (theory) and 40 per cent of the total marks in each practical exam. Notably, this year the overall pass percentage has decreased as compared to the last year. In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 80.50 percent.

