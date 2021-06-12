Chennai, June 12: The VITEEE result 2021 or VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result 2021 have been declared on the official website vit.ac.in. Students who have appeared in the VITEEE 2021 examination need to visit the website and check their scores online without any hassle. Reports inform that the VITEEE results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in VIT entrance exam 2021.

To check the scores of VITEEE 2021 online, students will have to enter their application number and password at the official site. Students who appeared for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 can follow the below steps to check their scores and download their result.

How to Check VITEEE 2021 Results Online:

Students will have to visit the official website - vit.ac.in to check their scores online Once on the website, click on the ‘VITEEE 2021 - Results’ under the Bulletin Board Now click on ‘VITEEE 2021 Results published. Click here’ Students will have to enter details including the application number, password, verification code Now click on ‘Submit’ Download your result and take a printout for further reference Read the counselling instructions properly and choose preferred campus, programme, category, specialisation, if any The seats will be allotted on the basis of rank and preferred choice

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 were held by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on May 28, 29, and 31. Moreover, the VIT had also held the VITEEE 2021 re-exam on June 10 for candidates who could not appear in the examination due to technical reasons.

