Gaya, March 31: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar board 10th result 2023 on March 31. The board will publish BSEB Matric Exam Result 2023 in online mode on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Candidates can visit these websites to check the results.

To check Bihar Board Class 10th results, students have to use their login credentials. According to the reports, the pass percentage in BSEB Class 10 result is 81.04 percent. A total of 16,10,657 candidates appeared in Bihar board 10th exam 2023.

List of Websites to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Online:

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023:

Visit any of the websites listed above.

Click on the ‘Bihar Board 10th Result 2022

Enter the roll number followed by the roll code

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The online Bihar Board 10th result 2023 Marksheet will be displayed

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar Board for the latest updates.

