Mumbai, March 28: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the matric or Class 10 final exam results soon. Once declared, the Bihar Board 10th Result or Matric exam result will be available on the official website of the Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 or Bihar Board Class 10th Examination can check their scores using their roll code and roll number. Students can also visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in in order to check their BSEB 10th Result 2023 or Matric examination result. BSEB Promotes Over 2.14 Lakh Class 10th, 12th Students to Avoid Compartment Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Bihar Board Exam Scores Online at onlinebseb.in.

Steps To Check BSEB Matric Result 2023:

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2023' link

A new page will open

Next, enter using your BSEB roll code and roll number

Click on the "Search" button

Your BSEB 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print for future reference

This year, the BSEB Class 10 exam or matric examination was held between February 14 and February 22. The Class 10th exam was conducted in two shifts. While the Bihar board has not announced the date and time for the BSEB 10th Result 2023, the results are expected to be declared anytime soon. Last year, the Class 10th Exam result was announced at 3 pm.

