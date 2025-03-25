Patna, March 25: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced on Tuesday the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar declared the results at the BSEB headquarters in Patna, in the presence of the Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary S. Siddharth and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor. This year, 86.5 per cent of the candidates have passed the Intermediate examination.

In the science stream, Priya Jaiswal from Bettiah secured the top position with 484 marks out of 500 (96.8 per cent) while Akash Kumar secured the second position with 480 marks. Ravi Kumar of Patna bagged the third position with 478 marks. In the commerce stream, Roshni Kumari emerged as the topper and in the arts stream, Ankita Kumari and Saqib jointly secured the first position. A total of 82.75 per cent of the students have passed the examination in arts, 94.77 per cent in commerce and 89.66 per cent in science stream. BSEB Class 12 Result 2025 Declared: Check Bihar Board Inter Scores Online at interresult2025.com and via SMS.

Students can access their results through the official BSEB website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To check the results, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Besides, BSEB has also given alternative methods to access results through SMS. Students can receive their results via SMS by typing 'BIHAR12' followed by their roll number and sending it to 56263. The Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, across 1,677 centres in Bihar. Approximately 12.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, including 6,50,466 boys and 6,41,847 girls. Bihar Board Class 11, 12 Result 2025 Date : BSEB Result Soon to Be Out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check How to Download Scorecard.

The BSEB has announced enhanced rewards for the top-performing students - first-rank prize is Rs 2 lakh, a laptop, a certificate, and a medal, second-rank (Rs 1.5 lakh) and third-rank students (Rs 1 lakh). The students who achieved rank 4 to 10 will get Rs 30,000 each. To pass the Bihar Board Intermediate examination, a student must score at least 33 per cent marks.

