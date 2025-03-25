Mumbai, March 25: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12th (Intermediate) examination results today, March 25, 2025, at 1:15 PM. Students who appeared for the exams, held from February 1 to 15, 2025, can check their results on the official websites—interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. To access their scores, candidates must visit the website, click on the Intermediate result link, enter their roll number and roll code, and download their scorecard. It is recommended that you keep these details ready for a hassle-free experience.

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Additionally, a minimum of 40% marks is required in the practical exam. Those failing to meet these criteria will not qualify.

How To Check Bihar Inter Results Online

Go to the official Bihar Board website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the ‘BSEB Inter Result 2025’ link.

Enter your roll number and roll code in the required fields.

Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

How to Check Bihar Inter Results Via SMS

To check the BSEB 12th Result 2025 via SMS, follow these steps:

Open the messaging app on your phone.

Type BIHAR12 (space) ROLL-NUMBER in the message body.

Send the message to 56263 .

You will receive your Bihar Board Class 12 result via SMS.

Save the result for future reference.

This year, the Bihar government has doubled the prize money for toppers. The student securing the first position will receive INR 2 lakh in cash, along with a laptop, certificate, and medal.

