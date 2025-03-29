Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 Declared: BSEB Class 10th Results Released at matricresult2025.com, Know How To Download Scorecard

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check and download their results from the official website at matricresult2025.com.

    Education Team Latestly| Mar 29, 2025 01:15 PM IST
    Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

    Patna, March 29: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Matric Result 2025 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check and download their results from the official website at matricresult2025.com.

    This year, 15,58,077 students have successfully passed the examination, with 7,52,685 boys and 8,05,392 girls, achieving an overall pass percentage of 82.11%. The top position in the Annual Secondary Examination 2025 has been secured by Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma, all scoring 489 marks (97.80%). SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Junior Associate Results Out, Know How To Check Scorecard at sbi.co.in.

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Websites To Check

    Below are some of the websites where students can check their results:

    1. matricresult2025.com

    2. matricbiharboard.com.

    3. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    4. onlinebseb.in

    How to Check BSEB Matric Result 2025?

    • Visit matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com.

    • Enter login credentials and submit.

    • View the result on the screen.

    • Download and print for future reference.

    The BSEB Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 25, 2025, across multiple centers in Bihar. The exams were conducted in two shifts—from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM—with some subjects having shorter durations. AIBE 19 Result 2025 Declared: All India Bar Examination Results Out at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

    The results were announced in a press conference, where officials also released details about toppers, the merit list, and pass percentages.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 01:15 PM IST.

