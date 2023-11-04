Lucknow, November 4: Candidates who have been waiting for the CAT 2023 admit card release must know that the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card 2023 will be officially issued on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 at 5 pm. Candidates can download the hall tickets by going at the website iimcat.ac.in and using their personal login details like application number and password.

This year, over 3.3 lakh hopefuls have enrolled for MBA programs across various Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The CAT 2023 exam is scheduled for November 26, spread across three sessions: the first one from 8:30 to 10:30 AM, followed by slot 2 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM, and slot 3 taking place from 4:30 to 6:30 PM.

CAT 2023 aims to facilitate admission into MBA and PGDM courses offered by 21 IIMs and more than 1,200 business schools nationwide. The CAT 2023 exam will have questions from three main categories: data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), quantitative ability (QA), and verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC).

CAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit the CAT official website, iimcat.ac.in. Click on the 'Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023' on the homepage. Now, select the 'Forgot User ID/Password' option. Enter the registered email address and the captcha code displayed. Click on 'Get user id/password' The new user ID and password will be sent to the registered email address. Login using the new credentials generated.

Additionally, IIM Lucknow recommends using Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers. If you face issues even with these browsers, clear your browsing history and cache, then refresh the web page.

