New Delhi, October 29: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of ICSI www.icsi.edu.

The CSEET admit card will contain the candidate’s name, registration number, name and date of exam, time slot and guidelines. The CSEET November session 2023 exam will be held on November 4, 2023 through Remote Proctored mode. The exam will consist of 200 marks. TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,222 Teacher Posts from November 1, Know How to Apply At Trb.tn.gov.in.

Candidates will have to carry the admit card, along with a photo id such as Aadhar card, PAN card, voter card and driver’s licence, at the exam centre while appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 37 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card: How to Download

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET November 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The exam will be held in remote protocol mode and candidates will get 120 minutes to attempt all the papers. There will be no negative marking.

The candidates will have to get a minimum of 40 % marks in each paper and a minimum of 50% in aggregate marks to qualify for the CSEET November 2023.

The ICSI will also hold a mock test a few days before the CSEET November 2023 exam in online mode. The ICSI said that it is mandatory for candidates to appear for the CSEET November 2023 mock test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2023 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).