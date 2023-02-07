Mumbai, February 7: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the CBSE Admit Card 2023, according to a report by Timesnow. The CBSE released the admit card for Class 10th and Class 12th board exams.

Students who will be appearing for the Class 10th and Class 12th board exams can visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in in order to download their admit cards. Candidates can also collect their CBSE admit card 2023 from their schools. Health Ministry Reduces Eligibility Percentile for NEET-Super Speciality Courses From 50 to 20.

Steps To Download CBSE Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

On homepage, click on 'Main Website' tab

Following this, click on "CBSE 2023 Board Exam Admit Card for Class 10 or Class 12" link

Enter using your log in credentials

Submit the details

Your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 admit card will appear on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination will start on February 15. The Class 10 board examination will end on March 21 while the Class 12 board examination will get over on April 5. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are likely to begin at 10.30 am and end by 1.30 pm. TSCHE 2023 Examination Schedule: Telangana State Council Releases Exam Dates for All Common Entrance Tests at tsche.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to being along their admit cards to the examination hall. They won't be allowed to appear for the board exams without the admit card.

