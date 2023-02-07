New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Union health ministry in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reduce the eligibility criterion for NEET-Super Speciality courses from 50 percentile to 20 percentile, officials said on Tuesday.

Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Speciality (SS) will be eligible to participate in the "special mop-up round", they said.

"The competent authorities of the MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) in consultation with the NMC have decided to conduct an additional mop-up round... it may be conducted for remaining vacant seats after completion of two rounds of the NEET-SS 2022-23 counselling," a letter send by the Medical Counselling Committee to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) stated.

The eligible candidates for the additional round will be candidates scoring 20th percentile and above -- in all subjects -- in the NEET-SS 2022 examination conducted by the NBE, it said.

"Therefore, it is requested to you to kindly share the data of eligible candidates...," the letter stated.

