New Delhi, June 27: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday launched a Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS). The system will help candidates to get duplicate copies of their academic documents, like mark sheet, migration certificates etc in case they lost any of these. To apply for the lost documents, the candidates need to log in onto the official website of the board – cbse.nic.in and apply on the link and apply on the link cbse/web/dads/home.aspx.

After receiving the request, regional offices of the board will print the documents. Students will get their documents via speed post. The portal will also help students to track the details of their application. They will get both digital and hard copies of their documents. The portal has been launched due to the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the physical presence of the students, which was required earlier. CBSE Develops Portal to Assist Schools For Tabulation Of Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021.

The board, in its official statement, said, “Looking at the prevailing COVID conditions and predicaments of students, IT Department has come up with a safe, quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named DADS (Duplicate Academic Document System)." It further added, "The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel, time and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal.” Board Exams 2021 Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Challenging CBSE And ICSE Decision To Cancel Examinations.

Notably, documents of exams conducted in or after 2017 are available in digilocker provided by the board. Students are also required to submit fees of Rs 100 along with their application for duplicate documents before 2017. Candidates can print documents provided in digital format by paying a fee. For printing documents up to five years, candidates are required to pay Rs 250, for 5-10 years, they need to pay Rs 500, and for more than 10 years, the charges are Rs 1,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2021 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).