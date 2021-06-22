New Delhi, June 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has developed a portal to assist schools in the preparation of Class 12 results as the exams have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The portal will help schools for the tabulation of marks/ grades of CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. 'Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class-XII Board Examinations 2021' has already been issued by the board. The portal will ease calculation work and reduce time. CBSE Class 12 Exams Results 2021: Optional Exams for Students Unsatisfied With Assessment to Be Held Between Aug 15 and Sep 15, Says CBSE to SC.

The CBSE In an official statement had said, "This system will also pre-populate marks of Class X of the students passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other Boards' class X results data." The board will also establish a help desk to assist schools in the preparation of results for both Class X and Class XII from this week.

The CBSE said that Class 12 proposed final theory marks based on Unit tests, Mid Terms, and Pre-Boards should also be kept ready by the schools. The board further added that a portal would soon be made available for updating of information about class X roll no, board and year. The CBSE class 12 results will be declared by July 31.

On June 1, the CBSE Board Class XII examinations were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Board Exams for Class 10th were also cancelled. Earlier on Thursday, the CBSE said it would evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 percent marks from class 10 board, 30 percent from class 11 and 40 percent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests. Marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will also be considered in deciding final results.

(With Inputs From PTI)

