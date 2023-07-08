Mumbai, July 8: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 admit card on Friday, July 7. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations will be held from July 17. While the CBSE has released the direct link for private students to download their admit cards, regular students' hall tickets will be available on their school's LOC portal.

Schools are advised to download the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 admit cards for their students and later distribute them among the candidates. Private candidates can download their admit cards from the link provided on the notification. Candidates are advised to obtain their admit cards and then get them duly signed and stamped by the school principal or centre superintendent. UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Date and Time: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results To Be Announced Today on upmsp.edu.in; Know How To Check.

Steps To Download CBSE Supply Admit Card 2023 for Private Candidates:

Visit the official website of CBSE at https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/comptt/default.aspx

On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Supply Admit Card 2023" for private students

Next, enter using your application no or previous roll no

Click on submit

Your CBSE Supply 2023 Exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the CBSE supply exam admit card for private candidates. It must be noted that the CBSE Board released the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board examination results on May 12. Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in: Maharashtra Board Releases Hall Tickets for SSC and HSC Supply Exams, Students To Receive Admit Cards From Schools or Institutes.

The CBSE Class 10 saw an overall pass percentage of 93.12 percent while the Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 92.21 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2023 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).