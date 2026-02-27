Bengaluru, February 27: With just a day left for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026, rumours of a question paper leak have gone viral on social media, leaving thousands of students anxious. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has firmly denied all such claims and clarified that there is no paper leak.

According to the board, several fake social media posts and videos are misleading students by offering 2nd PUC question papers in exchange for INR 100. One viral message claims, “If you pay INR 100, you will get the question paper.” Another widely shared video titled “Second PUC Exam Question for Wife” has also raised concerns. An account named ‘Delta Kannadiga’ is allegedly collecting money from students on false promises. ‘Mind Faces’ Owner Jai Shah Accused of Scam Over Selling ‘Insider Notes’ for Maharashtra Exams; Faces Harassment and Bullying Allegations.

KSEAB President Prakash Nittali, as reported by News18 Kannada, rejected the rumours and assured that no one has accessed the question papers illegally. The board is monitoring online activities and will approach the Cyber Police for investigation. CBSE Class 10 Two-Board Exam Policy: First Exam Mandatory for All Students; Missing Subjects May Lead to 'Essential Repeat'.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be held from February 28 to March 17, 2026, across 1,217 centres, with 7,10,363 students appearing. Live webcasting has been made compulsory to ensure fair conduct.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

