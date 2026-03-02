New Delhi, March 2: The National Institute of Open Schooling is set to release the NIOS Exam Date 2026 in March 2026. Students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check the official date sheet on the board’s website at nios.ac.in once it is published.

As per the expected schedule, the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exams 2026 are likely to be conducted between April and May 2026. Meanwhile, the board has already announced the practical examination dates. NBEMS GPAT Admit Card 2026 Soon at natboard.edu.in; Know How To Download Hall Ticket.

NIOS Practical Exam Date 2026

The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 will be held from March 17 to April 1, 2026. Students are advised to contact their respective study centres for detailed batch wise practical schedules. AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at bse.ap.gov.in; Here’s How To Download.

NIOS Result 2026 Date

The NIOS Result 2026 for both Secondary and Senior Secondary courses is expected to be declared in June 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results online through the official portal using their enrollment number.

NIOS Exam Date 2026: When and Where?

When: Date sheet expected soon in March 2026

Where: Official website nios.ac.in

Students should regularly visit the website to stay updated on the latest notifications regarding the NIOS exam date 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12.

How to Download NIOS Date Sheet 2026 PDF

Follow these simple steps to download the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet 2026:

Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. Click on the “Notifications” option in the menu bar. Select “Examination & Result.” Click on the link titled “NIOS Date Sheet 2026 PDF Download.” The date sheet PDF will appear on the screen. Download and save the file for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully check subject wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions mentioned in the official date sheet once released.

