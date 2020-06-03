Chandigarh Administration Directs Schools Not to Increase Fees For Academic Session 2020-21 Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

School | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, June 3: The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday directed the schools of the union territory not to increase the fees for the academic session 2020-21 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The notification was issued, keeping in view the “financial constraints and hardships” faced by the parents. However, the schools will remain closed in the UT till further orders. KITE Victers Channel Broadcasts Online Classes 'First Bell' for Students in Kerala as Academic Year 2020-21 Begins.

The notification read, “Keeping in view the financial hardships of the parents due to lockdown, directions regarding deferment of fees were issued on 30/03/2020, and revised orders regarding payment of monthly tuition fees and other details were issued on 18/05/2020.” The administration also asked private schools in the union territory to submit details of their financial status. Coronavirus Positive Teacher in Ladakh Takes Online Classes Due to Passion For Teaching And Concern For Students.

Notification Issued by Chandigarh Administration:

There will be no increase in school fee for the year 2020-21 without approval from the administration: Chandigarh Union Territory (UT) Administration pic.twitter.com/bJwILIdx9f — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

The Centre on Friday issued guidelines for a phased opening up of the country after two months of lockdown, also known as Unlock 1. However, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the decision regarding the opening of educational institutes, including schools and colleges will be taken in the month of July after consultation with state government and UT administrations.