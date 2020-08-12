Odisha, August 12: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the result of class 12 Science examination today. The result would be announced at 12:30 pm. Students who have appeared for their class 12 science exam can check their result on orissaresults.nic.in. Around a lakh student had appeared for the Science examination this year, while the pending exams in July got cancelled later amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For the assessment of students for the cancelled papers, the Council of Higher Secondary Education adopted an alternative assessment policy, similar to the one used by CBSE Board. As per the new policy, the board used an average marks formula to give marks to the students. Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results 2020 Declared on kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check Online Scores of Class 10 Online.

Steps to check results:

Students can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in. They will have to provide their exam roll number and other required credentials. Students can access their results once all the details are provided They can save it for future reference or take a printout.

The result will be announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday. For those students who are not happy with their marks, CHSE Odisha has decided to hold re-exam when the situation gets normal later and the Board feels it is feasible to hold the examination.

