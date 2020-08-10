Bengaluru, August 10: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has announced the School Level Certificate (SSLC) result 2020 on Monday, August 10. The results have been announced online. Students who have appeared for the exam can check marks on kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. TN SSLC Class 10th Results 2020 Declared on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, Check Toppers List And Pass Percentage Here.

Around 8.48 lakh students had appeared for KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020 scheduled from March 29. However, the exams were postponed due to COVID-19 crisis and were later conducted in June. This year, 4,48,560 male and 3,99,643 female students had taken SSLC examination.

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in

Click on the link that says SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Provide your roll number, date of birth (DoB) and other details to log in

Press submit button

Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

The overall pass percentage is 71.80 percent, which means 5,82,316 students have cleared the examination. As many as six students scored maximum marks in all subjects this year (625/625). They are Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde from Sirsi, Chirayu from Bengaluru, Nikhilesh Murali from Bengaluru, Dheeraj Reddy MP from Mandya, Anush from Dakshina Kannada and Tanmayi from Chikkamagaluru.

