The National Testing Agency has opened the online registration and application window for CMAT 2022 Exam from 17th February 2022 as notified in its schedule earlier. The Common Management Admission Test – CMAT 2022 is a national-level MBA entrance exam that is being held in to screen candidates for admission to Management programmes offered by participating institutes. The CMAT 2022 application process has started today and will be available to the candidates online until 17th March 2022. The application process is being held in an online format and all candidates are advised to log onto the official website – cmat.nta.nic.in to submit their forms.

With the start of the CMAT 2022 exam registration process, the exam authority has also notified the important dates for the exam cycle as well. The CMAT 2022 exam application process will continue until 17th March 2022 while the application correction window will be available from 19th to 21st March 2022.

CMAT 2022: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the CMAT official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link -- Registration for CMAT 2022

Step 3: On the next window, click on “New Registartion”

Step 4: Process as directed and fill in the personal details including name, address and education qualification

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit

CMAT 2022 question paper would cover various segments like Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

CMAT 2022 exam is a National Level Entrance Examination and the candidates who qualify the exam get admission to Management Programme offered by AICTE affiliated participating Institutions.

