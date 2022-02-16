Srinagar, February 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10th result for the Kashmir division. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Division result 2021 on the official website of the board - jkbose.nic.in.

The examinations took place between November 9 and 27 last year. Students need to login with their credentials, including roll numbers, to check the results. Students can also check the results on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. The exams were conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu Division Result 2021 For Winter Zone Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Here Are Steps To Check The Results:

jkbose.nic.in. Visit the official website of the board -

On the home page, click on the link – “'View Result 10th Class Kashmir Division”.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials, including roll number.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the scores and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier this month, the board declared the class 12th result for the Kashmir division for all streams. Arusa Parvi secured the top position in the science stream with 499 marks (99.8 percent), while Tabinda Jan bagged the first division in the Commerce stream with 497 marks(99.4 percent ).

