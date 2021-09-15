New Delhi, September 15: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the admit cards for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have applied for CPGET 2021 can visit the official website at tscpget.com to access and download the admit cards for the same. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 18 to September 27, 2021 in three shifts. MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM Group Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can download the hall tickets for their respective examination from the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth. The admit card will carry important details and information regarding the examination such as exam date, venue, time among others. Candidates are advised to follow instruction given in the admit card. Scroll down to know steps to download the hall ticket for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests 2021.Alternatively, click here for direct link to CPGET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download CPGET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at tscpget.com

On the home click on the link that says 'Download Hall Ticket'

A new web page will open

Enter your application number and DOB

Select exam paper for entrance test

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the hall ticket for future references. CPGET 2021 is conducted by the Osmania University for admissions into various PG courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the upcoming academic year.

