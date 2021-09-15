Mumbai, September 15: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET admit cards for the PCM group on Wednesday, September 15. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of Maharashtra State CET. Candidates who have applied for Engineering entrance examination can access and download their admit cards for the same from the official website of the cell at cetcell.mahacet.org. JEE Main Result 2021 for Session 4 Announced, Candidates Can Check Their Scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check Result Online.

According to the schedule released by the test cell, the CET examination 2021 for Bachelor in Engineering/Technology (B.E/B.Tech.) is scheduled to begin from September 20. Candidates can avail their hall tickets by logging into the cell's official website through their respective application number and date of birth. The admit card will contain all the necessary information as well as instruction regarding the entrance examination. Click here for direct link to MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM Group.

Here Is How To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2021 for PCM Group:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the home page click on the link for 'MHTCET 2021 (PCM Group only)'

A new web page will open

Login by entering your application number and DOB

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to a print out of the admit card for future references. Candidates should also carefully read the instructions given in the hall ticket regarding the examination. In case of any discrepancies or queries, aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

