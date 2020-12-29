New Delhi, December 29: The joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June result 2020 was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Candidates can check their score on the official website of NTA - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR- UGC NET June 2020 exam was conducted between November 19 and 26.

The final answer key for CSIR-UGC NET exam 2020 was also released by the NTA on its official website. Candidates appeared for five subjects in the examination. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences exam was conducted on November 30 due to Cyclonic Nivar.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic,in

Click on the link – “Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 NTA Score”.

Enter the login details - application number and date of birth.

After entering the details, click on Submit.

The result will be displayed on screen.

Candidates can download and take print of the result for future use.

The exam was conducted in two shifts. A total of 171273 candidates had appeared for the exams. Through UGC NET examination, the eligible aspirants are awarded the Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and lectureship.

