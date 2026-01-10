New Delhi, January 10: The CUET PG 2026 registration process on exams.nta.ac.in is entering its final stage, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) set to close applications later this week. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes across more than 250 central, state and private universities must complete their applications by January 14, 2026, officials said.

CUET PG 2026: Important Dates

• Application start date: December 14, 2025

• Last date to apply & pay fee: January 14, 2026 (11:50 PM)

• Correction window: January 18 to January 20, 2026

• Admit card release: From March 9, 2026

• Exam dates: March 13 to April 1, 2026

The NTA has clarified that no corrections will be allowed after January 20, urging applicants to verify details carefully before submission. CUET PG 2026 Registration Last Date, How To Apply.

CUET PG 2026 Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts.

• Duration: 90 minutes

• Marking scheme: +4 for correct answers, –1 for incorrect responses

Exam city, date and shift details will be mentioned on the admit cards.

CUET PG 2026 Application Fee

• General: INR 1,400 (up to two papers)

• OBC-NCL / Gen-EWS: INR 1,200

• SC / ST / Third Gender: INR 1,100

• PwD: INR 1,000

How to Apply

Candidates can apply only through the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. Aadhaar details, a valid mobile number and email ID are mandatory, as all official communication will be shared digitally. CUET UG 2026 Syllabus Released on cuet.nta.nic.in, NTA Issues Important Advisory on Exam Pattern Eligibility and Participating Universities.

Why CUET PG Is Important

CUET PG serves as the single-window entrance exam for postgraduate admissions in India, covering programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom, MFA and MTech. Results for CUET PG 2026 are expected by early May, followed by university-wise counselling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

