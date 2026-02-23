CTET Answer Key 2026: CBSE Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download

Mumbai, February 23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session soon. While the main exams were held on February 7 and 8, the official release has been slightly delayed following the cancellation of the Paper 2 exam at two centres in Vaishali, Bihar.

Re-examinations for these affected candidates are scheduled to be completed within 15 days of the original date, after which the board will activate the download link for the nationwide answer key and OMR sheets. AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Open Round Seat Allotment Result Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Reporting Deadline February 28.

Where and How to Download CTET Answer Key 2026

Once released, candidates can access the provisional answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official CTET portal at ctet.nic.in. To download the document, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Candidate Activity" section on the homepage and click on the link titled "CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key".

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the login window.

Submit the details to view the answer key and your scanned OMR response sheet.

Download and save the PDF for score calculation.

Objection Window and Challenge Fees

Along with the provisional key, CBSE will provide a 2-3 day window for candidates to raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the answers. To challenge a question, aspirants must submit valid supporting evidence, such as excerpts from NCERT or standard textbooks. There is a non-refundable processing fee of INR 1,000 per question challenged. If a challenge is found valid by the subject expert committee, the answer key will be revised; however, the fee remains non-refundable regardless of the outcome. IIT Madras Launches New BSc Program in Management and Data Science for Students and Professionals.

Marking Scheme and Result Timeline

The CTET 2026 follows a straightforward marking scheme with one mark awarded for every correct answer and no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions. This encourages candidates to attempt all 150 questions in each paper. To qualify, General category candidates must score at least 60 per cent (90 marks), while candidates from reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, and PwD) typically require 55 per cent (82–85 marks) depending on specific state or central guidelines. The final result and eligibility certificates are expected to be uploaded to DigiLocker by the first or second week of March 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).