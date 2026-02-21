New Delhi, February 21: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the INI CET January 2026 Open Round Seat Allotment Result on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who took part in the final round of counselling can now check and download their allotment status online. The results pertain to postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, MCh six years, DM six years, and MDS offered at premier institutes across India.

Mandatory Reporting by February 28

According to the official notification issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, candidates allotted seats in the open round must complete all admission formalities and report to their respective institutes on or before February 28, 2026, by 11:00 AM.

According to the official notification issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, candidates allotted seats in the open round must complete all admission formalities and report to their respective institutes on or before February 28, 2026, by 11:00 AM.

Failure to report within the stipulated time will lead to immediate cancellation of candidature. Authorities have also warned that candidates who do not join will forfeit the INR 3 lakh security deposit and may face additional penalties as mentioned in the Open Round Information Brochure.

Basis of Seat Allotment

The open round seat allocation was prepared based on:

• Original INI CET merit rank

• Choices filled during counselling

• Availability of seats in various specialties

This round marks the final phase of admissions for the January 2026 academic session.

Documents Required for Reporting

Candidates must carry original documents along with photocopies at the time of reporting. These include:

• Offer Letter and Seat Allocation Slip

• INI CET 2026 Admit Card and Final Registration Slip

• MBBS or BDS Degree Certificate and Mark Sheets

• Internship Completion Certificate

• Permanent or Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI, NMC, or State Medical Council

• High School or Birth Certificate for date of birth proof

• Category or Caste Certificate, if applicable

About INI CET

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, commonly known as INI CET, serves as the centralized entrance examination for postgraduate admissions to leading medical institutions such as AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER, and SCTIMST.

With the declaration of the open round results, authorities aim to ensure that all remaining vacancies are filled efficiently for the January 2026 session, preventing any postgraduate medical seats from going unclaimed.

