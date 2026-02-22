Chennai, February 22: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science (BSc) program in Management and Data Science, designed to cater to both high school graduates and working professionals. The program, offered through the institute's Department of Management Studies, aims to bridge the gap between technical data expertise and strategic business decision-making in an increasingly digital economy.

The initiative reflects the institute's ongoing strategy to democratize high-quality technical education. Unlike traditional campus-based programs, this degree offers a flexible hybrid learning model, allowing students to balance their studies with professional or other academic commitments. IIT Madras Launches AMOLED Research Centre To Develop Displays for Smartphones, Tablets, Watches and Wearables, Funded by MeitY.

Bridging Business and Technology

The curriculum is structured to provide a dual foundation in data analytics and management principles. Students will be trained in Python programming, statistical modeling, and machine learning, alongside core business subjects such as marketing, finance, and operations.

According to IIT Madras, the primary goal is to produce graduates who can not only interpret complex datasets but also apply those insights to solve real-world business challenges. This interdisciplinary approach is intended to meet the rising demand for "data-literate managers" in sectors ranging from e-commerce to supply chain management. IIT Madras Signs MoU with Indian Navy to Strengthen Research and Technology Collaborations.

Flexible Entry and Eligibility

The program features a multi-stage entry and exit system, a hallmark of recent educational reforms in India. Students have the option to earn a certificate, a diploma, or a full degree depending on the number of credits completed. This flexibility is specifically designed to support working professionals who may wish to upskill without committing to a full four-year program immediately.

To be eligible, candidates must have completed Class 12 or its equivalent. Notably, there is no age limit for applicants, and the program does not require a JEE score for admission. Instead, candidates will undergo a qualifying process administered by the institute to ensure foundational readiness.

Industry Relevance and Outreach

IIT Madras has highlighted that the program includes recorded video lectures, interactive online sessions, and in-person assessments held at designated centers across the country. This model ensures that the rigor associated with the IIT brand is maintained while remaining accessible to a global audience.

Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, emphasized that the program is a response to the evolving job market. "Data science is no longer just for engineers," he stated during the launch. "By integrating it with management, we are empowering a new generation of professionals to lead with data-driven confidence."

Expanding Digital Horizons

This launch follows the success of the institute’s BSc in Data Science and Applications, which currently sees thousands of students enrolled from diverse backgrounds. By adding a management-focused track, IIT Madras continues to expand its digital footprint, positioning itself as a leader in online higher education within the Indian subcontinent.

Applications for the inaugural batch are expected to open shortly, with the first academic session slated to begin later this year. Details regarding the fee structure and specific credit requirements are available on the official IIT Madras website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).