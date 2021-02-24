Delhi, February 24: The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to promote all students from nursery to Class II in academic session 2021-22. "Students of classes KG to II will be given grades/marks on the basis of Winter Break Assignments and Responses to online/offline worksheets shared with the students during COVID pandemic via digital modes/WhatsApp/in person by the parents/ guardians," Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, said.

DoE further said that since no classroom teaching has been taken place for students of classes 3 to 8, there would be no offline examination. No Board Examination for Class 10th Under New Education Policy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message.

All current students of Nursery to std II shall be promoted to the next class in academic session 2021-22. Purpose of this assessment is to understand impact of alternate learning approach that needed to be adopted under prevailing circumstances: Directorate of Education, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

"Formal mode of pen and paper assessment is replaced by assessment based on subject wise assignment/projects for Class 3rd to Class 8th for all government and government-aided schools," DoE said.

Meanwhile, for Classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be conducting final Board Examinations from May 4, 2021. The schools are currently busy with practical examinations for Class 12 students and internal assessments for Class 10 students.

