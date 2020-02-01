Education Budget 2020–21: Govt Proposes Rs 99,300 Crore for Education Sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Slew of Initiatives in Her Budget Speech

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for 2020-21 in Lok Sabha and announced a slew of initiatives for the education sector. The government proposed Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crores for skill development. Apart from announcing measures to restore economic growth, the Finance Minister said the government proposes to start programme for urban local bodies to provide opportunities for internship to young engineers.

The Finance Minister added that steps have been taken to attract external commercial borrowing, FDI in education sector. She said since there is a shortage of qualified medical doctors, the government has proposed to attach a medical college to existing district hospitals under PPP mode. Catch Live Updates of Budget 2020 Here.

In her budget speech, the Finance Minister announced the following for education sector:

In 2019, the government had allocated 94,853.64 crore for the education sector. This was an increase of nearly 10,000 crore from 2018. The Finance Minister added that there is a huge demand for teachers, nurses, paramedical staff and care givers abroad, but as their skill-sets do not match standards, it needs to be improved. The FM said a total of Rs 3000 crore will be given for skill development.