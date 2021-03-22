New Delhi, March 22: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO Mains 2020-21 scorecard has been released on Monday, March 22. The candidates can check their scores online on the official IBPS website ibps.in. The IBPS announced the scores of candidates who have now been shortlisted for the interview round of IBPS PO mains 2020-21 under CRP-X. According to details on the website, the link to view the scores will be active on the website till March 30, 2021. IBPS PO MT Mains 2021: Admit Cards Released at ibps.in; Here is How You Can Download the Call Letter.

Here's how to download the IBPS PO Main 2020 scorecard online

Students need to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in On the website, click on 'Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X'. The students will find a new login page will appear on the screen. Students need to enter their credentials and log in. The IBPS PO Main 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Students can download the scorecard and results and take a printout for future reference.

The IBPS PO prelims exam was held in four phases in 2020, which were on October 3, October 10, January 5, and January 6, 2021. The results for the same were declared on January 20. Meanwhile, the exam for CRP-X main for probationary officer (PO) recruitment was held by IBPS on February 4, 2021, and the main result for IBPS PO was announced on February 18, 2021.

