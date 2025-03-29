New Delhi, March 29: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate preliminary examination can check their results on SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in, or through the SBI Careers page.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam is scheduled for April 10 and 12, 2025, and admit cards will be released approximately 10 days before the exam, likely on March 31 or April 1. AIBE 19 Result 2025 Declared: All India Bar Examination Results Out at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1. The exam, held for 100 marks, included three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Declared at ibps.in, Know Steps to Check Scorecard and Other Details Here.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results when released;

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Navigate to the Careers section and click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link. Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password. View and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies, including 5,870 for the unreserved category, 3,001 for OBC, 2,118 for SC, 1,385 for ST, and 1,361 for EWS candidates. The salary for the position ranges from INR 17,900 to INR 47,920.

Candidates who qualify for the Mains exam will proceed to the final selection stage. With the results now declared, shortlisted candidates should begin preparing for the next phase to secure their position at SBI.

