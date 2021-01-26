New Delhi, January 26: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officers/Management Trainees Main exam at its official website. The institute's official website is -ibps.in. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO Prelims will only be eligible to appear for the Main examination. The exam has been scheduled on February 4. IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2020 Result Declared by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Check Scores on Official Website - ibps.in.

As per the official notification, online main exam for the posts of probationary officers or management trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. The admit card will consist of various details related to the examination, including candidates name, roll number, name of examination centre, its address, date and time of reporting among other information. IBPS SO Main 2021 Admit Cards Released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Download Call Letters From Official Website - ibps.in. Follow this Step-by-Step Guide to Download the Admit Card:

Visit the official website - ibps.in

You will find a 'E-Call Letter' link, click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your details.

Your Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned in the admit cards and contact the authorities in case of discrepancies. Aspirants have to take the card along with them to the examination centre.

